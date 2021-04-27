Mug shot released for driver in fatal head-on collision that killed 2 people

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released the mug shot and arrest report for man they say was drunk when he crashed head on into a car near North Lamb Boulevard and Cecile Avenue.

The crash that killed 2 people happened shortly before 6 a.m. April 23. 23-year-old Avery Nellems was transported to a local hospital after the crash with minor injuries.

According to the arrest report for Nellems, his speech was mumbled and confused after the crash. He reportedly told police that he was on the way home from work and must have fallen asleep.

Blood samples were gathered at University Medical Center.

After he was discharged from the hospital, he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death.

47-year-old Romualdo Barrientos Jr. and 30-year-old Danisha Smith were killed in the crash, according to the police report.