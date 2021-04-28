More than 20 anti-Semitic crimes reported in Nevada in 2020

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anti-Semitic crimes remain historically high in the U.S., according to new data from the Anti-Defamation League.

Here in Nevada, more than 20 incidents were reported for the second consecutive year.

Harassment claims increased 120% year over year.

Those include multiple zoom bombing incidents when intruders disrupt video conferences on zoom.

Vandalism also hit Las Vegas hard, especially graffiti with a majority incorporating swastika imagery.

If you or someone you know has an incident of antisemitism happen you can reach out to ADL and the police.