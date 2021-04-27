Report: Bathroom argument at club leads to deadly Las Vegas Strip shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say an argument in a club's bathroom led to a deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip over the recent weekend.

Officers were called to the Hawaiian Marketplace on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Harmon Avenue, early Sunday morning with reports of a shooting after a fight broke out between a group of people at around 3 a.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said soon after the outside altercation a man, later identified as 25-year-old Malik Frost, shot and killed a person, along with injuring two others.

Monday, an LVMPD arrest report says the disagreement between the parties involved started in a nearby club with Frost being in the women's bathroom.

When outside of the club, Frost was with his girlfriend and she reportedly pulled a gun out of her purse and gave it to him, according to the report.

Then, multiple people in the group started arguing with Frost and police say that's when the 25-year-old pulled out the gun saying he would shoot anyone who got close to him.

A person, identified as Darrell White Jr. in the report, from the group started arguing with Frost's girlfriend when Frost then shot White in the chest.

Spencer said two men tried chasing Frost, with one throwing a rock at his head. But then Frost turned and fired three more shots, striking one of them in the leg with a ricochet hitting a third person.

Both of those men survived the shooting, with surgery completed at Sunrise Hospital for the man who was shot in the leg.

Frost was eventually taken into custody by officers at the Travel Lodge, located at 3725 Las Vegas Blvd., according to the police report.

The 25-year-old was transported to the University Medical Center for treatment for his head injury and then booked in the Clark County Detention Center.

Frost is facing faces charges of murder and attempted murder from the April 25 incident with his next scheduled court appearance currently set for April 28.

