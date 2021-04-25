PD: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday where one person was killed and two others were injured.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer says around 3 a.m. a group of men got into a fight outside of the Hawaiian Marketplace on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Harmon Avenue.

Soon after, one of the men in the group began shooting, striking a man involved in the altercation before taking off from the scene.

PREVIOUS: 1 person shot on Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, near Flamingo Road

Spencer says two men tried chasing the suspected gunman with one throwing a rock at the shooter's head.

However, the gunman then turned and fired three more shots, striking another man in the leg with a ricochet hitting a third person. Both of these men were expected to survive with treatment being done at Sunrise Hospital for the man who was shot in the leg.

Spencer says police arrived within a minute of the shooting and officers were able to take the gunman into custody at a nearby motel. He was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment for a head injury.

All of the men involved in this incident were in their 20s, according to police, and the shooter is believed to be from Las Vegas.