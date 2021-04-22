Watch
PD: 1 person shot on Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, near Flamingo Road

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 5:47 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 09:06:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.

Authorities say they responded to a reported shooting call at about 2:20 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Flamingo Road.

A person was shot on a sidewalk and taken to the University Medical Center. This person was expected to survive but the suspected shooter remained on the loose after the incident.

Officers say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and did not give any further immediate information.

