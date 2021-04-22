PD: 1 person shot on Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, near Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.

Authorities say they responded to a reported shooting call at about 2:20 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Flamingo Road.

Happening Now: Heavy Police presence at Las Vegas Blvd and Flamingo. Make that extra time for your morning drive if you travel in this area.



Tune into @KTNV for the latest details. pic.twitter.com/ywMkLu9oOo — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) April 22, 2021

A person was shot on a sidewalk and taken to the University Medical Center. This person was expected to survive but the suspected shooter remained on the loose after the incident.

Officers say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and did not give any further immediate information.