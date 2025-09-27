Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD: Suspects at large for road rage shooting in Spring Valley

KTNV
File photo of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department scene tape.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared details regarding a road rage shooting that occurred at 5:10 p.m. on Friday, September 26.

Following a road rage incident at the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, "two vehicles began shooting at each other," striking several surrounding vehicles, police shared.

The suspects are considered "at large," with no injuries recorded at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

