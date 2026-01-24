Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD: Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing

LVMPD, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Police Department has shared information on Friday regarding a fatal stabbing.

It happened in the 1800 block of Canosa Avenue around 12:56 p.m.

Details are limited, but we have learned that one person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police said that the suspect involved was taken into custody at this time. Their investigation is still ongoing.

