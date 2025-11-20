Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD: Suspect at large after central valley shooting, 1 hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect is still at large.

The incident happened near Doolittle Avenue and J Street in the central valley around 3:20 p.m., according to police.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

