LVMPD: Suspect at large after central valley shooting, 1 hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect is still at large.
The incident happened near Doolittle Avenue and J Street in the central valley around 3:20 p.m., according to police.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
