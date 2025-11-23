LVMPD investigating shooting in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared that they are investigating a shooting in Spring Valley.
It happened in the 5100 block of Indian River Drive.
Channel 13 is working to learn more about this incident, but we have received confirmation from Metro that it was an officer-involved shooting.
This is a developing story.
-
Suspect in fatal 12-car crash makes first court appearance facing murder chargesDA Steve Wolfson said his office was preparing to file a criminal complaint charging 19-year-old Jose Gutierrez with two counts of open murder, one count of attempted murder and other felonies.
Woman found shot in car identified, LVMPD shares details of suspect's arrestChannel 13 has learned more regarding a woman found dead in a car near a Clark County fire station. Police have provided probable cause for the suspect's arrest through a report we obtained.
Three suspects identified in carjacking chase from Laughlin to HendersonThree suspects identified in carjacking case that prompted Nevada State University lockdown. All face multiple charges including robbery with deadly weapon.
New details in driver's history with police before 12-car crash that killed twoAccording to the arrest report, Jose Gutierrez was driving roughly 100 mph and did not apply the brakes in his silver Infiniti coupe as he approached the intersection of Cheyenne and Jones.