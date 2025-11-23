Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD investigating shooting in Spring Valley

KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared that they are investigating a shooting in Spring Valley.

It happened in the 5100 block of Indian River Drive.

Channel 13 is working to learn more about this incident, but we have received confirmation from Metro that it was an officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story.

