Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting near Carey Avenue, Commerce Street

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting near Carey Avenue, Commerce Street
KTNV
LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting near Carey Avenue, Commerce Street
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), it happened near West Carey Avenue and North Commerce Street.

Channel 13 is on scene at this time. Though details are limited, we are seeing heavy police presence in the area.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Here's How to Keep KTNV on DIRECTV