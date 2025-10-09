Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

LVMPD investigating homicide in the area of Sunset Park

LVMPD investigating homicide in area of Sunset Park
KTNV
LVMPD investigating homicide in area of Sunset Park
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in the area of Sunset Park.

Watch our morning coverage for the details we have so far:

Authorities investigating homicide in Sunset Park area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo