Las Vegas police seek victims after teacher arrested for sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department want to hear from any additional victims of a man who was recently arrested for a sex crime involving a child.
Francisco Misajon was arrested on Jan. 6 on a charge of lewdness with a child under 14 years old.
Police believe there may be additional victims due to Misajon, 48, being a teacher with ties to local youth.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Misajon or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
