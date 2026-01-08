Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police seek victims after teacher arrested for sexual assault

Francisco Misajon
LVMPD
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department want to hear from any additional victims of a man who was recently arrested for a sex crime involving a child.
Francisco Misajon
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department want to hear from any additional victims of a man who was recently arrested for a sex crime involving a child.

Francisco Misajon was arrested on Jan. 6 on a charge of lewdness with a child under 14 years old.

Police believe there may be additional victims due to Misajon, 48, being a teacher with ties to local youth.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Misajon or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team