LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police need help finding a woman and two cars that might have been involved in a shooting last month.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, in the area of Spruce Grove Street and Sonnet Court, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When police arrived, everyone involved had fled the scene. Authorities found 28 spent shell casings, and no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police developed a person of interest and got photos of two vehicles that were in the area of the shooting.

LVMPD has provided video of the woman and cars here:

LVMPD asks for help finding woman, cars possibly involved in a Spring Valley shooting. Courtesy LVMPD

Anyone with information should contact LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command Detectives at (702) 828-2639, or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.