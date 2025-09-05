LVMPD asks for help finding woman, cars possibly involved in a Spring Valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police need help finding a woman and two cars that might have been involved in a shooting last month.
It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, in the area of Spruce Grove Street and Sonnet Court, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
When police arrived, everyone involved had fled the scene. Authorities found 28 spent shell casings, and no injuries were reported.
During the investigation, police developed a person of interest and got photos of two vehicles that were in the area of the shooting.
LVMPD has provided video of the woman and cars here:
Anyone with information should contact LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command Detectives at (702) 828-2639, or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
-
CCSD Police: Basic Academy teacher arrested for student relationshipOn Thursday, CCSDPD shared that they have arrested a CCSD employee "on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with an individual who was a student during the 2024-25 school year."
National Parks authorities asking for help in assault investigation at Lake MeadIt happened on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at the Las Vegas Bay Campground. A park visitor reported being assaulted with a deadly weapon by another camper. When the visitor called 911, the suspect ran away.
High school student arrested after being found with loaded gunA high school student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Basic Academy in Henderson on Wednesday.
Suspect in Lesly Palacio homicide makes first court appearance in Las VegasAfter over a year in Mexican custody, and nearly five years after his initial disappearance, Erick Rangel-Ibarra appeared in a Las Vegas court in connection to Lesly Palacio's death.