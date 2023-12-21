Las Vegas woman sentenced for stabbing her mom to death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman convicted of stabbing her mother to death last October has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Hend Bustami appeared in Clark County District Court to be sentenced on a second degree murder charge after she agreed to plead guilty. Records state the court also recommended Bustami be able "to receive any mental health treatment and programs while incarcerated."

On Oct. 6, 2022, police said they received a phone call from Bustami who told the operator "I think I killed my mommy". When police responded to the home, located on June Flower Lane near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, they found a woman dead at the scene.

Grand jury documents state Bustami told Las Vegas police officers that she was trying to ask her mom for cigarettes and the two started arguing about their relationship. That's when Bustami said she followed her mom into the master bedroom and hit her over the head with an end table made of glass, grabbed a piece of broken glass, and stabbed her mom.

No one was at the home whenever officers arrived. A neighbor's Ring camera spotted Bustami getting in a Honda Accord. She was located on Interstate 15 and was eventually stopped by California Highway patrol officers.

The month before the stabbing, Bustami was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules. At the time, she told police they were arresting her because she was "so good-looking".