Report: Las Vegas woman said 'I think I killed my mommy' to dispatch before heading to California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided a Declaration of Warrant/Summons on the case of Hend Bustami.

Bustami allegedly confessed to hitting, stabbing and ultimately killing her mother after an argument when she was interviewed by patrol and homicide detectives.

The report says dispatch received a call early morning on October 26. The female on the phone with dispatch said, "I think I killed my mommy." The caller continued to say that she murdered her.

Before hanging up the phone with dispatch, the woman on the phone provided her address.

Police arrived to the scene and found a woman laying inside the residence with multiple sharp force injuries. Medical personnel attempted to render aid, but according to the report, they pronounced the woman deceased on scene.

Police stayed at the residence on June Flower. Police obtained a telephonic search warrant and conducted an investigation. They discovered that a mother and a daughter lived in the residence and the daughter was identified as Hend Bustami.

Police went to a neighbor's house to further their investigation. The neighbor of the mother and daughter's house said they heard a loud noise early morning. Also, the neighbor's Ring camera caught someone leaving the driveway in a vehicle. The vehicle was identified as a 2-door Honda Accord with a California license plate. Police discovered that this vehicle was connected to Bustami.

Later on, police were notified that a license plate reader located the vehicle driving southbound on the I-15 heading to California. Patrol officers and the LVMPD Homicide section responded as Bustami's vehicle was located by the California Highway Patrol.

When an officer spoke to Bustami, she was speaking in "excited utterance" stating that she killed her mother. Apparent blood was on her clothing according to the report and cuts were on her observed on her hands.

When detectives interviewed Bustami, detectives said she admitted being involved in an argument with her mother, which led to a fight. Bustami allegedly hit her mother over the head with a table glass and broke it.

"She then used the glass as a stabbing instrument," police said. Following the stabbing, police said she left the residence.

Based on these facts, police determined that there was probable cause to arrest Hend Bustami for the murder of her mother on the charge of Open Murder with use of a Deadly Weapon.