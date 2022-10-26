Las Vegas woman taken into custody after mother was found dead, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is in custody after being accused of stabbing her mother to death on Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police say they received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. from a "frantic" 28-year-old woman, who told police that her mom was dead.

Officers arrived in the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, and immediately located the victim, a 62-year-old woman with several stab wounds. However, officers could not locate the woman who reported the death.

California Highway Patrol found the woman in Barstow shortly after and she was taken into custody.

The incident is currently under investigation by LVMPD.

