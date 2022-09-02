Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport says she was detained for being 'so good-looking'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a woman at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules.

Police say the woman, later identified as Hend Bustami, told officers that she was under arrest because she was “so good-looking.”

According to reports, police were dispatched to a Chili’s restaurant in Harry Reid International Airport regarding a report of a woman who had left without paying her bill. Upon arriving, police were unable to locate the woman.

TSA agents notified officers soon after of a female matching Bustami’s description was observed sleeping near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations.

Officers later found Bustami in the baggage claim area where she was “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,” police said. Bustami continued while officers arrested her, saying “that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking.”

Police later learned Bustami had a warrant out of Las Vegas Municipal Court and booked her into the Clark County Detention Center.

MORE ON HARRY REID INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT:

