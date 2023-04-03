Las Vegas woman stabbed mother to death with glass from end table, court documents say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is facing murder charges after investigators said she stabbed her mother to death using glass from the top of a end table.

That's according to new grand jury documents that were released last week.

On October 6, dispatch said they received a phone call from a Hend Bustami who told them "I think I killed my mommy."

When officers arrived at the home on June Flower Lane, near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers told the grand jury that Bustami told officers she was trying to ask her mom for cigarettes and the two started arguing over their relationship.

Officers said the argument escalated with Bustami following her mom into the master bedroom and hitting her over the head with an end table made of glass.

That's when officers said Bustami told them she grabbed a big piece of broken glass and started stabbing her mom.

No one else was home when investigators arrived.

A neighbor's Ring camera caught Bustami leaving the driveway in a Honda Accord with a California license plate.

She was located on the I-15 heading to California and was stopped by California Highway Patrol officers.

Evidence photos shown to the grand jury show blood on Bustami's face and hands.

She also had cuts on her hands.

Officers took Bustami into custody and she is now facing murder charges.

Bustami is due back in court on April 13.

This isn't her first brush with the law.

She was also arrested in September at Harry Reid International Airport for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules.

At the time, police said Bustami told officers they were arresting her because she was "so good-looking."