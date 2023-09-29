Woman who stabbed mom to death, was 'too beautiful' to be arrested pleads guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman accused of stabbing her mom to death has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Court documents show that Hend Bustami has agreed to plea guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder. According to the documents, the parties agreed to an aggregate sentence of fifteen years to life in prison. As part of the deal, the state also agreed to drop the domestic battery charge.

On Oct. 6, 2022, police said they received a phone call from Hend Bustami who told the operator "I think I killed my mommy". When officers arrived at the home on June Flower Lane, near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, they found a woman dead at the scene.

Previous court documents stated Bustami told officers she started arguing with her mom, which escalated to Bustami hitting her mom over the head with an end table made of glass. That's when officers said Bustami told them she grabbed a piece of the broken glass and stabbed her mom.

Bustami was located on Interstate 15 heading to California when she was stopped by California Highway Patrol officers.

She was also arrested in Sept. 2022 at Harry Reid International Airport. Investigators said she reportedly skipped out on a restaurant tab and when officers arrested her, she allegedly said it was because she "was so good-looking".