Las Vegas police looking for suspects after Boulder Highway homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for suspects after a homicide in east Las Vegas.
According to Metro, the incident happened on Friday night around 6:30 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue.
Investigators said they received reports about gunshots and car crashing in the area. When officers responded to the scene, they found a the driver of the vehicle, who had gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told officers that three men approached the driver before shooting him. They added the victim tried to drive away from the scene but ended up crashing.
While police believe the suspects were young adults, there is no further description of the suspects and no arrests have been made.
If you have information about this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
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