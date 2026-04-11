Las Vegas police investigating homicide near Boulder Highway, Missouri Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas.
According to Metro, the incident happened on Friday night near Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue.
Details are limited at this time and we have a crew en route to the scene.
This is a developing story and we will update it with the latest details as they become available.
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