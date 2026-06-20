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Las Vegas officer arrested on domestic violence, assault charges

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information this Saturday regarding the arrest of a Metro officer.

Jeremiah Jordan was arrested on June 19, and faces the following charges:

  • Assault Domestic Violence with use of a Deadly Weapon
  • Coercion Domestic Violence with Threat or use of Physical Force (three counts)
  • Domestic Battery

Jordan began working with Metro in 2023, and is in the Community Safety Division. According to police, he "will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation."

Records indicate that he will make his initial court appearance the morning of June 22.

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