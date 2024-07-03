Las Vegas murder suspect also tied to fatal hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have now tied a murder suspect to a fatal hit-and run crash that happened last week.

This all began on May 11, which is when Las Vegas police received a 911 call from a woman who said her neighbor, a teenager that was later identified as Jovan Wright Bullock, had been shot. He was transported to University Medical Center, which is where he died.

After the briefing, detectives obtained video surveillance footage that showed three teens walking north on Robin Street toward Goldhill Way. The video also showed Bullock meeting the three and the group walking toward Bullock's home. They were out of frame but 12 seconds later, three teens ran away before getting into a Toyota Camry.

According to an arrest report, all four were students at Canyon Springs High School.

Police tracked down the owner of the vehicle who said a man, later identified as 18-year-old Doir Jenkins, asked to borrow. her car. When he brought the vehicle back, she told police she overheard him on the phone telling someone that "they just caught a body", which the report stated is slang for when someone commits a murder.

Investigators were also able to track down the suspects through their Instagram accounts and saw conversations with Bullock on the day of the murder.

On May 13, police received an anonymous phone call from someone who said they believed the shooter was named Doir and he previously attended Mojave High School.

On May 14, Las Vegas police contacted the Clark County School District Police Department who said Jenkins had previously been incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center and had been booked on January 23, 2024 and was on house arrest.

During an interview with police, witness told police that she heard one of the suspects, later identified as Robert Saulsberry, say he shot the boy two times in the arm and that it happened after Bullock "clutched" for the gun.

On June 26, police say Jenkins caused a crash on North Pecos Road and East Bonanza Road after running a red light and hitting another vehicle. A 19-year-old passenger in Jenkins' vehicle was ejected and thrown into the road. He was taken to University Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Jenkins sped away from the scene but he was arrested later that day along with Saulsberry and a third suspect in connection with the murder investigation.

When looking at court records, Jenkins was originally charged for a separate crime, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure or vehicle, on May 22, 2023. Court records show those incidents were at homes in the 4500 block of Armel Court and the 200 block of Steelhead Lane and involved at least three co-offenders.

He agreed to plead guilty to that charge in exchange for probation, with the conditions that he stay away from the victim and those properties, have no gang associations or contacts, substance abuse counseling, refrain from using drugs, maintain full-time employment, and get his high school diploma or GED.

On March 20, 2024, a judge added the condition that he must complete the O.P.E.N. Program, be placed under electronic monitoring, abstain from using or possessing alcohol, and comply with curfews set by a probation officer.

Jenkins is scheduled to be in court on July 9 and CCDC records show he is still behind bars.

As for Saulsberry, court records did not show previous charges before the murder. He has a bail hearing scheduled for July 8.