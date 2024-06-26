Driver arrested on hit-and-run charges after three-car crash near Pecos, Bonanza

July 3 - Las Vegas police has identified the Kia driver as 18-year-old Doir Jenkins.

He has been arrested and is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. According to jail records, he is facing multiple charges including possessing a stolen vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of a crash, and driving without a license.

The other two passengers in the Kia have been identified as 17-year-olds. While their names have not been released, police said their families have been notified.

The collision is still under investigation, according to Las Vegas police.

June 26 - Las Vegas police are looking for a driver believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2:26 a.m. on North Pecos Road and East Bonanza Road.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video showed a 2017 Kia Sol was traveling southbound on Pecos Road. At the same time, a 2017 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Bonanza Road. A 2018 Nissan Altima was stopped at a red light.

According to Las Vegas police, the Kia ran a red light and hit the Honda, causing it to rotate. Debris from the Kia hit the Nissan and the Kia continued going south.

A passenger in the Kia was ejected from the vehicle and thrown into the road.

Police say the driver and other passengers in the Kia "immediately fled the area."

Emergency medical personnel found the 19-year-old man in the road and took him to University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital for her injuries but was released.

Anyone with information is asking to contact LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3060. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.