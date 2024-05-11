Suspect in teen's killing at large after shooting in Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A gunman is at large after fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting in a west Las Vegas neighborhood on Saturday.

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department convened in the area of Vegas Drive and Robin Street after a teenager was shot outside a residence in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way.

In providing some preliminary details of the the investigation, Lt. Jason Johansson said the teen lives at the residence where he was shot.

The teen was outside the house when he was approached by another male "described as a possible Black male in his late teens," Johansson stated. The suspect was said to be shirtless and wearing blue jeans.

The teen and suspect conversed briefly before gunshots rang out, Johansson said.

The shooter was seen leaving the area southbound on Robin Street. Despite establishing a containment zone around the area and bringing in K9 support, police were not immediately able to locate the shooter.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he was pronounced dead, Johansson said.

At this time, police believe the victim and suspect knew each other, and the killing appears to be an isolated incident.

Investigators will likely remain in the area throughout the night as they search for video evidence and any additional witnesses to the killing, Johansson noted.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the shooter is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.