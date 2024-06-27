Watch Now
Three suspects arrested in connection to teen's shooting death in Las Vegas neighborhood

Police say a gunman is at large after fatally shooting a teenager outside his west Las Vegas home on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a 16-year-old's shooting death.

Doir Jenkins, 18, and two other suspects, ages 17 and 14, were arrested. Jenkins and the 17-year-old were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder. The 14-year-old juvenile was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on the same charges.

These arrests come after 16-year-old Jovan Wright Bullock was shot and killed outside a residence in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way.

Bullock was outside the house when he was approached by another man, according to police. The teen and suspect conversed briefly before gunshots rang out.

police believe the victim and suspect knew each other, and the killing appears to be an isolated incident.

