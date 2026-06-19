Las Vegas man arrested for sexual abuse of Victorville minor; more victims possible

The Victorville Police Department (VPD) has shared information regarding the arrest of a Las Vegas man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in California.

In a social media post, VPD said that officials began an investigation into "allegations of [a] minor by a 19-year-old male" on June 6. The man was later identified as Juan Carlos Hernandez-Alcala, a Las Vegas resident.

Police found that Hernandez-Alcala got in touch with the victim through a social media platform, and later drove from Las Vefas to Victorville "on multiple occasions, where he met with the victim and committed acts of sexual abuse."

VPD shared that they believe he also had "explicit conversations with other minor females."

With the help of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Hernandez-Alcala was later arrested in Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center "for violations of multiple PC288 charges in lieu of $1,000,000 bail." VPD said that he would be extradited eventually to San Bernadino County.

Detectives have determined that other victims may exist. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective George Holland of the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.