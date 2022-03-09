Watch
Las Vegas lawyer shot by FBI allegedly headed $300M Ponzi scheme

At least on FBI agent was involved in a shooting in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon in a residential area near the 215 Beltway and Ann Road, the agency says.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 17:52:36-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities allege that a Las Vegas attorney who was shot and wounded before his arrest by FBI agents last week headed a $300 million Ponzi scheme that bilked investors from Nevada, Utah and California.

Matthew Wade Beasley pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to a charge of assault on a federal officer following a standoff Thursday at his home.

DETAILS: Man waved gun at FBI agents before shooting, barricade in northwest Las Vegas, complaint says

His defense attorney said Wednesday that Beasley remains in federal custody with shoulder and chest wounds, and that agents went to his house while investigating allegations that Beasley enlisted investors in a company offering short-term loans to clients.

He says Beasley will fight additional charges if they're filed.

Beasley is due again in court March 22.

