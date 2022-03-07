Man waved gun at FBI agents before shooting, barricade in northwest Las Vegas, complaint says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local man pointed a gun at FBI agents and himself before the agents fired on him at a northwest Las Vegas residence last week, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 13 Action News.

Agents sent to the home on Ruffian Road, near the 215 Beltway and Ann Road, believe Matthew Wade Beasley knew they were coming, the complaint states.

PREVIOUS: FBI reports 'agent-involved shooting' in residential neighborhood near 215, Ann

Three agents arrived at the home and rang a Ring doorbell before proceeding through a gate to the front door, the complaint states. Beasley came to the glass front door of the home and stood with the left side of his body obscured from agents' view.

One of the agents pulled back his suit jacket so that Beasley could see his badge, and Beasley then stepped into full view so the three agents could now see he was holding a gun to his head with his left hand, the complaint states.

An agent stepped back and yelled "easy, easy" while another shouted for Beasley to "drop the gun!" Beasley then pointed the weapon at the agents "in a sweeping motion," and "one or more agents" fired their weapons at him, according to the complaint.

Beasley, hit by gunfire, then barricaded himself inside the residence, per the official account.

#FBI Las Vegas statement regarding an agent-involved shooting in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road Las Vegas earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1oNfnfL7UC — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) March 3, 2022

An FBI statement the day of the shooting indicated that Beasley was being treated for his wounds. Officials did not elaborate on the severity of his injuries.

An audio recording of a conversation between Beasley and an FBI negotiator, after he barricaded himself inside the home, led agents to believe Beasley had anticipated the agents' visit.

Per the complaint, he indicated the FBI had already questioned one of his associates, and said he knew "they" were coming to his home sooner or later.

Property records obtained by 13 Action News show Beasley is the listed owner of the home on Ruffian Road where the shooting occurred. Matthew W. Beasley is also a licensed attorney with the State Bar of Nevada.

The federal complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada charges Beasley with assault on a federal officer.