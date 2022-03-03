FBI, Las Vegas police involved with barricade in residential neighborhood near 215, Ann

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were assisting the FBI with a barricaded person in the northwest part of the valley on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police and FBI agents were on scene in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road, in a residential area near the Ann Road exit from the 215 Beltway.

Because it is an FBI incident, Metro police were limited in the scope of information they could offer about the case, they said.

Officers were helping to block off roads and re-route traffic around the scene.

