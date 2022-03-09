Local attorney charged with assaulting federal officer after shooting in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas attorney who is accused of waving a gun at FBI agents last week is charged with assault on a federal officer, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada announced on Tuesday.

A criminal complaint obtained by 13 Action News laid out the allegations against Matthew Wade Beasley, 49, who was arrested on Friday.

According to the complaint, Beasley pointed a gun at himself and then at three FBI agents who came to his home to question him as part of an ongoing investigation on Thursday.

FBI agents shot Beasley and he was treated for wounds, the agency said previously.

He made an initial appearance in court on Tuesday, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah scheduled a preliminary hearing on March 22, prosecutors announced.

The charge of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

