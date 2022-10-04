Las Vegas Hells Angels leader indicted on racketeering charges as Henderson shooting case evolves

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas chapter president of the Hells Angels, Richard Devries, was taken into custody Monday on additional felony charges, including racketeering.

Devries already posted bail following his indictment by a Clark County grand jury in June. This was in connection to the shooting on U.S. 95 in Henderson over Memorial Day weekend.

Police say the shooting was allegedly between rival outlaw motorcycle gangs, the Hells Angels and the Vagos.

BACKGROUND: Prosecutor cites possible link between Henderson bike gang shooting, California killing

8th District Judicial Court Judge Tierra Jones ordered Devries to be held on $250,000 bail. To date, eight Hells Angels members or affiliates face charges in connection with the shooting.

Another bail hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

WATCH: Las Vegas Metro Police raid Hells Angels headquarters