Five more Hells Angels members, prospects face charges in US-95 motorcycle gang shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least five more members of the Hells Angels in Las Vegas are facing charges stemming from a shoot-out with a rival motorcycle club on US-95 that injured six people back in May.

George Christie, a Former Hells Angel Leader, says the recent freeway shooting involving the Hells Angels and the Vagos Motorcycle Clubs is going to have long-term consequences.

"Until they put their differences aside and start thinking before they act, they will continue to have these legal difficulties," Christie said.

Difficulties that now include attempted murder, racketeering, and harboring concealed weapons charges. Five additional Hells Angels including Aaron Chun, Ronerik Padilla, Taylor Rodriguez, and Cameron Treich have now been indicted by a second Clark County Grand Jury in connection with the Memorial Day weekend shooting.

Three other Hells Angels were indicted in June, including Las Vegas chapter president Richard Devries. Las Vegas FBI Former Special Agent in charge Aaron Rouse says this case is far from being over.

“This may even lead up to the potential for federal prosecution for RICO based upon the group's activities," Rouse said.

Rico, aka the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is a United States Federal Law that provides extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization.

“The Hells Angels and the Vagos are well known to law enforcement as purveyors of criminal activity," Rouse said.

He says outlaw motorcycle gangs like the Hells Angels and the Vagos threaten our valley. The recent freeway shooting, he says put the public in danger.

"This shows the callous nature of who these outlaw motorcycle gangs actually are,” Rouse said.

Christie says a RICO conviction could potentially shut down the Las Vegas Chapter of the Hells Angels, once one of the most powerful charters in the club.

“They're going to go after their name and logo, their club edition, and they're going to try to forfeit it to the government and they basically try to put the club out of business,” Christie said. “I think that's the ultimate goal, I think that's been the goal for the last 20 years."