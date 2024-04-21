Las Vegas contractor arrested, accused of collecting $250K without doing any work

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas contractor has been arrested and is accused of collecting $250,000 without performing any work.

On Friday, the Nevada State Contractors Board announced that 43-year-old Guadalupe Derek Carbajal from Lifetime Power, which was located at 4083 Dean Martin Drive, was facing seven felony counts and one misdemeanor.

Randy Escamilla, the Public Information Officer for the Nevada State Contractors Board, said most of the victims were unsuspecting elderly homeowners across the valley.

"The crimes in this case are so egregious that the Nevada State Contractors Board called upon the office of the Nevada Attorney General for prosecution," Escamilla.

David Behar, Deputy Executive Officer for the NSCB, said their investigation into Carbajal began in 2023.

"It quickly led to a significant number of open complaints involving the abandonment of solar projects and the diversion of funds. These actions resulted in a summary suspension of Lifetime Power's license in August of 2023," Behar said. "On Dec. 18, 2023, an administrative law judge issued a decision and order, which led to the revocation of Lifetime Power's license. They also found guilt on 88 separate violations and a total of $313,000 in fines were placed on Lifetime Power."

Carbajal was arrested on Tuesday. If convicted, he's facing up to 65 years in prison.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: NSCB addresses Las Vegas contractor's arrest, how to check for legitimate contractors

Behar said the NSCB has seen a spike in consumer complaints against solar companies. From 2022 to 2023, complaints against solar companies rose from 11% to 18%.

Due to the increase, the NSCB has created a new specialized solar investigations unit.

"The purpose of this unit will be to specifically target solar complaints and those who wish to harm our citizens involving theft, fraud, abandonment, diversion of funds, and unlicensed contracting," Behar explained. "Additionally, the unit will also conduct workshops for both members of the public and licensed members of the solar industry to create a higher level of accountability in the state of Nevada."

The NSCB says anyone who has been harmed by a residential solar company can file a complaint with the Board or contact the NSCB at solar@nscb.state.nv.us.

They are also reminding homeowners that are interested in solar to:

