Las Vegas contractor accused of failing to complete work for customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas contracting company got the chance to defend itself against accusations of misconduct before a state board on Wednesday.

Adame Construction and Restoration is accused of failing to complete work for some of its customers,

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean spoke with one Henderson homeowner who says he's lost tens of thousands of dollars on an incomplete repair.

Adrian Pitts says his Henderson home near East Lake Mead and Burkholder has a long list of problems, ranging from the roof to the plumbing.

"He thought this was okay, this is not okay," he told Channel 13.

The disabled veteran, and 1 October survivor, says he hired Adame Construction back in 2021 to add an extension to his home that would make it handicapped-accessible.

However, he has issues with the company's work.

"I mean look at the concrete floor they did," he said. "My house is open to the elements and this is causing problems with vermin."

"What makes it really scary for us is the electric system," Pitts said. "All these wires became exposed when they tore up this wall."

Receipts show that Pitts paid the contractor nearly $60,000, and after nearly two years, he says the company still hasn't finished the work.

Pitts decided to file a complaint with the Nevada State Contractors Board and learned he was not alone.

David Behar, the Director of Investigations at the Contractors Board, says the license for Adame Construction has been suspended.

"The majority of the complaints involve abandonment and workmanship issues on a number of residential properties," Behar said.

Channel 13 reached out to Adame Construction. The business wouldn't agree to an interview but issued a statement. In part, a company spokesperson says they "came across financial difficulties," but never wanted to hurt any of their customers. The spokesperson goes on to say they hope to "make things right by their customers."

Pitts says he knows exactly what he wants. "Give me back my $60,000 so I can find somebody, hopefully reputable, to do this job."

Channel 13 asked Adame Construction about Adrian's home. The company says rain did get into the house during construction but says they "...cannot be responsible for acts of God."

Adame Construction says they tried performing remediation services but says, "Mr. Pitts is responsible for the stoppage of the work. He made changes to already approved plans, which delayed the project drastically, and he refused to pay for the remediation work."

Adrian admits changes were made but feels giving the company more money was out of the question.

"He wants me to pay him 5,000 for remediation. I'm thinking, you're holding up this whole project over 5,000, when I've already paid you 60,000," he said. "Do the math! If I paid you 60,000 and owe you 5,000 just subtract the 5,000 and keep working. This is not rocket science."

Contractors say there are three things to keep in mind when hiring a contractor:

