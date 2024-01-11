Unlicensed contractor labeled "repeat offender"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our commitment to you Las Vegas is to fight for what's right and get to the heart of a problem. So, we have a new warning involving an unlicensed valley contractor.

State officials are investigating a man accused of collecting large down payments and then disappearing. Channel 13 spoke with a couple of his clients.

"Steven Jones, have you heard about him as a contractor doing business here?" asks Channel 13 anchor, Tricia Kean.

REPEAT OFFENDER

"Yes, we're quite familiar with him. He's a repeat offender," says David Behar with the Nevada State Contractors Board.

The Board wants to hear from any possible clients.

"We have a number of ongoing cases involving him already," says Behar.

Bridget Williams is one of those people.

"I hired him to build me a designer walk-in closet," says Williams.

Williams says she put down $3,000 for a new closet last February. The contract describes the work Steven Jones was supposed to do and pictures show he started the job.

"About a week later, he texted me and he's like, 'Hey, I need you to send me another $1,275 for labor.' I sent him a text back saying, I'm not comfortable sending you that," says Williams.

Williams says she wanted to see more progress, plus receipts for the materials he allegedly purchased for the job.

"He was like, 'Okay I'll come and show you what I got today.' Never came. Never came back," says Williams.

BATHROOM PROJECT

It's a similar story for Derrick Reed. This contract from October of 2022 shows the work Jones was supposed to do in Reed's master bathroom.

"My bathroom shower, finish doing the shower, some drywalling, installing light fixtures, two custom cabinets and installing bathroom vanities and a tub," says Reed.

In all, Reed says he paid Jones about $6,000.

"He did tell me initially when we signed everything that it should only take three to four days... It took him almost three weeks to do what little work he did do," says Reed.

Reed says Jones eventually abandoned his work. It's an issue Jones is accused of doing before.

"There's no electricity. There's no running nothing in there. The walls aren't up," says business owner, Jameesa Wallace.

Channel 13 first heard about Steven Jones back in 2021. Two different businesses made claims of paying him for contractor work that ended up being substandard or never finished.

At the time, he agreed to an interview with us but was a no show. He wasn't heard from again until recently.

COURT JUDGEMENT

In these latest cases, both Williams and Reed filed complaints with North Las Vegas Justice Court, where judgements were made in their favor.

"I was able to prove to the courts what I gave him," says Reed.

Named in both judgements along with Jones, is Keisha Taylor. Taylor appears to be the one accepting payments on behalf of Jones, but she isn't being pursued by the Contractors Board.

"He takes a lot of money upfront from projects and then he abandons the work... 04.16 So, if you've been victimized by this individual please reach out to us," says Behar.

Channel 13 contacted Jones and Taylor. Both agreed to meet with us, but Taylor didn't want to be on camera.

She provided paperwork however, showing she and Jones have a joint bank account. But payments only appear to go to Taylor because she's the primary account holder.

Meanwhile, Jones admits he's not a licensed contractor.

"I've been trying to get licensed in Nevada since I got here," says Jones.

He says he's just trying to make a living and claims all his clients know he's not licensed.

STICK WITH AGREEMENT

"If you ask me to do something and you're telling me you're going to pay me to do it, just stay with your agreement just like I stay with mine," says Jones.

So we asked about his agreement to build a closet for Bridget Williams. He claims it was a dispute over money.

"I asked Bridget to start giving me the money towards her labor and she didn't give me no money towards the labor," says Jones.

Jones claims it was also a payment issue involving the bathroom remodel and that Derrick Reed was demanding work never agreed to.

"It got to the point where I'm asking him, Derrick you know this is not what's on the contract? You have to give me extra money," says Jones.

He goes on to say, "That's not what I charge to do this. So I'm not doing it at your rate once you told me by contract, this is all you want me to do."

Jones tells Channel 13, he realizes he's at the center of a Contractors Board investigation and claims he plans to contact their office.

The Contractors Board tells us it's still investigating. We'll be sure to follow this story and let you know what happens.