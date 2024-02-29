Las Vegas homeowner credits Channel 13 with helping bring unlicensed contractor to justice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas homeowner who says she lost thousands of dollars to an unlicensed contractor is crediting Channel 13 with helping bring the contractor to justice.

"You know, he just took my money and ran. He never came back," says homeowner Barbara Ojito.

We first told you about Ojito in November of 2023. She hired a company called K&A Improvements, which stands for Kevin Filliger and Alfred Lagunas.

They were hired to reshingle her roof and build a new backyard patio.But Ojito says they left a mess that wasn't up to code and eventually abandoned the job.

"It just turned out to be a nightmare. I mean, it's just a nightmare," Ojito said.

In all, Ojito says she paid K&A Improvements about $20,000.

Looking for answers, Channel 13 turned to the Nevada State Contractors Board.

"We were able to determine they're an unlicensed contractor," says David Behar with the Contractors Board, during our interview last November.

Ojito filed an official complaint with the Contractors Board, which is now turning the case over to the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

"Well, if they don't show up in court they could go to jail," Ojito said.

The Contractors Board says Alfred Lagunas is scheduled to appear at Las Vegas Justice Court on March 11. He faces a maximum $10,000 fine and up to one year in county jail.

Ojito says it's all thanks to Channel 13.

"I appreciate everyone at Channel 13. I mean I really do. If it wasn't because of you guys, who knows where I'll be right now," says Ojito.

Hiring a contractor? Here's what to know:

First: Check for a license. All license information is available for free on the Contractors Board website.

Second: Sign a contract. It's important to get every detail of your project in writing, including a payment plan.

Third: Never pay the full price up front. The Contractors Board suggests putting down $1,000 or 10% of the total, whichever is less.

Channel 13 reached out to K&A Improvements for comment, but never received a response.