Henderson police investigate double stabbing

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating a double stabbing Monday evening in the area of Whitney Ranch Drive and Galleria Drive.

Whitney Ranch and Galleria are closed in both directions, and police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

HPD said it is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.