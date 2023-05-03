Gunman at large after bus shooting in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a gunman who fled after a bus shooting in east Las Vegas.

Police said the suspect got onto a bus at Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane around 2:28 p.m. Wednesday.

"The suspect shot a victim and ran off," police said. Police told KTNV they are looking for a "Black male with dreads."

#BREAKING We are investigating a shooting near N. Eastern and Poppy Lane (Eastern and Bonanza)



One person has been taken to UMC Trauma. As a precaution, nearby schools have been placed on lockdown.



The suspect is currently outstanding. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/j1hJbIAULv — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 3, 2023

Police did confirm that the victim is conscious and talking.

Nearby schools have also been placed on lockdown according to a tweet posted by LVMPD.

This is the fourth reported incident that happened on a transit bus so far this year.

BREAKING: @LVMPD says a person was shot on an RTC bus at around 2:30 PM. The suspect is on the run. Police say they are looking for a black male with dreads. The victim is conscious and talking. More to come at 3:30 on @KTNV pic.twitter.com/Q0Ouu6CbCf — Alyssa Bethencourt (@a_bethencourttv) May 3, 2023

On the 21st of January, police arrested a woman after stealing an RTC bus. This happened in the area of Durango and Blue Diamond Road.

According to police, no drivers or other passengers were on board at the time.

Just a month later, 59-year-old Aaron Cole was arrested for stabbing another man on an RTC bus. Cole pleaded "not guilty" after being indicted by a grand jury in the fatal stabbing of 30-year-old Dominique Lucas in February.

VIDEO: Video evidence presented to Clark County grand jury captures stabbing on RTC bus

On March 20, a man identified as Allyn McFarland barricaded himself inside an RTC bus. McFarland reportedly bit an officer and hit a K-9.

Because of these recent crimes on public transportation, RTC bus drivers have been holding rallies, urging for transit police on board buses.

KTNV has a crew headed to the scene, we will provide more information as it becomes available.