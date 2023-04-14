RTC bus drivers hold rally, urging for transit police on-board buses

Regional Transportation Commission bus drivers say recent crime on buses has forced the need for transit police officers on-board.

After many violent incidents on RTC buses, drivers and other staff offered powerful comments about safety at an RTC board meeting Thursday. The meeting was held by by Clark County commissioners and Las Vegas City mayor, Carolyn Goodman at the Clark County Government Center.

Prior to the meeting, RTC members rallied in front Government Center. They demanded changes, such as having transit police officers ride the buses.

"It's not about blaming anybody, it's about our time to act. We need transit police. We need a presence that makes a difference,” said Terry Richards, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1637.

Richards says having just a security detail respond to a bus incident after the fact, is not effective, especially when a response is needed immediately. And she claims security won't engage if they didn't see an incident firsthand.

"Well, if you're not on the bus with me when it happens, you didn't see it," said Richards.

Long-time RTC driver Dennis Hennessey was at the rally, and described the dangers bus drivers frequently encounter.

"They run the risk of being spit on, urine dumped on them, verbally assaulted, physically assaulted. And there's nobody out there to help us. There's no consequences. That's why we need transit police,” Dennis Hennessey, coach operator, Keolis Transit with RTC.

RTC released the following statement Thursday afternoon, saying passengers and drivers' safety is the agency's utmost priority. They go on to say…

“We continue to invest in safety, including $10 million to upgrade our security equipment and $13 million annually for contracted security services."

RTC staff say safety improvements are a must and they plan to keep urging RTC administration and the county to implement the changes they need.