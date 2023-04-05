Prosecutors seek the death penalty against accused suspect of RTC stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty for a man accused of stabbing and killing another on an RTC bus in February.

According to new court documents, prosecutors are calling for Aaron Cole, the man accused of the death of Dominique Lucas to be sentenced to death.

Channel 13 recently obtained a video of the disturbing attack.

The video from inside an RTC bus shows the brutal knife attack that killed 30-year-old Lucas. 59-year-old Aaron Cole, who is accused of the killing is seen getting up and stabbing Lucas multiple times after an argument between the two men.

On Tuesday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson filed a "notice of intent to seek death penalty." Former Clark County District Attorney David Roger says Cole's violent criminal past is why prosecutors want the harsh punishment.

"There are two aggravating assaults which are present. One is that the individual was on parole at the time of the murder, so that constitutes one aggravating circumstance. The other is he has a prior conviction for a crime of violence against an individual, so that is a second aggravating circumstance," said Roger.

Less than two weeks before the killing, an arrest report from February 16th reveals that Cole was arrested for threatening to stab a passenger on another RTC bus. Court documents also show that he served prison time in Texas after being convicted of murder in 1995.

The last execution in Nevada was back in 2006. UNLV History Professor Michael Green says it is rare for the death penalty to be sought in Nevada.

"No one has been executed in Nevada in more than 15 years," Green said. "At one point, the Supreme Court held the death penalty to be unconstitutional as it existed."

According to a GoFundMe page made by Lucas' sister, the family is currently raising money for Lucas's funeral expenses and says they're having a hard time coping with his death.

Lucas's family attorney released a statement on the incident late last month. It reads, in part quote, "the circumstances of Dominique's passing only adds to the grief that his family is facing and the pain of living without him. His parents appreciate peace and privacy as they mourn."

Cole is set to be back in court next Thursday, April 13th.