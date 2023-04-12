Competency exam requested for man accused of barricading inside RTC bus, biting police officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas judge has approved a request for a competency exam for the man accused of barricading himself inside an RTC bus and "biting an officer" during his arrest in March.

Allyn McFarland appeared in court for the Wednesday hearing via video conference after he refused to be transported to the courthouse.

McFarland was arrested on March 20 after attacking an RTC bus security officer with a "trash can and rocks," according to a Las Vegas Metro Police arrest report.

The suspect was involved in an hours-long standoff with police, where he was given verbal commands to leave the bus. An arrest report indicates that McFarland ignored all commands and "filled his pockets with rocks" before police arrived on the scene.

When apprehended by police on the bus, police say McFarland was combative, eventually biting an officer and hitting a K-9 during his arrest.

29-year-old Allyn McFarland was booked for several charges, including mayhem, battery with substantial bodily harm, five counts of battery on a protected person, and mistreating a police animal.

McFarland's attorney initially told Channel 13 that his client would waive his right to a preliminary hearing and plead guilty to battery with substantial bodily harm. However, since the competency exam was granted during Wednesday's hearing, McFarland will not be required to make a plea until he is deemed competent.

McFarland is due back in court on April 12, where he could — depending on the result of the exam — officially enter a guilty plea.