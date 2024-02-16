Fourth suspect arrested in connection with east Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fourth person has been arrested and is facing charges after a fatal shooting in east Las Vegas.

The shooting happened on Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive. Police said several people had been arguing before someone pulled out a gun and shot a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the people involved in the incident ran away from the area before officers arrived.

Detectives identified 45-year-old Jimmy Johnson as a suspect in the case and he was arrested on Wednesday in Anaheim, California. Police said Johnson will remain in custody on a warrant for open murder and is waiting to be extradited back to Las Vegas to face charges.

In addition to Johnson, 33-year-old Shaleece Brown, 56-year-old David Lynn Coulson, Sr., and 54-year-old Veronica Nezey have all been arrested and are facing charges related to the case.

Jail records show those three are still in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, as of Friday.

Court records show that Brown is due in court for a jury trial on May 13, Coulson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 22, and Nezey has a preliminary hearing for April 11.