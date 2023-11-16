Four Las Vegas teens accused of killing their classmate will face a judge for the first time this week

Four teenagers accused of open murder in the death of their Rancho High School classmate are expected in court on Friday.

So far, police have announced the arrests of eight students in connection with the fatal beating of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, Jr.

Two additional suspects are still wanted by police. Investigators shared images of those two students and asked anyone who can identify them to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section.

Four of the eight juveniles arrested in the case are scheduled to face a judge for the first time on Friday:



Dontral Beaver, Damien Hernandez and Gianna Robinson have initial appearances scheduled at 9 a.m.

Treavion Randolph is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

The remaining four students arrested in this case are under the age of 16 and have not been publicly identified as of this report.

The court process ahead of them will be slightly different than their counterparts who are 16 or older, legal experts explained to Channel 13.

Under Nevada law, juveniles 16 and older who are charged with murder are automatically charged as adults. For those under the age of 16, a juvenile court judge decides whether to send their case to adult court or keep it in the juvenile justice system.

A hearing to decide whether the remaining four teens will be charged as adults is expected to happen next month.

Lewis was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in an alleyway just off the campus of Rancho High School on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Police say he was involved in a fight with about a dozen other students over a pair of stolen headphones and a vape pen.

Video shared on social media after the altercation showed a group of teens repeatedly punching, kicking and stomping on the teen after he'd fallen to the ground.

He was pronounced dead on Nov. 7, and an autopsy determined he died from blunt force injuries.

Police called the actions captured on video "heinous" and "devoid of humanity." They urged local parents to address the contents of the video with their children.

"This should be a reminder to all of us to have those difficult conversations with our children and remind them that their actions have consequences," LVMPD Undersheriff Andy Walsh said. "Their actions have lasting consequences; their actions have life-altering consequences."

Anyone who recognizes the remaining two suspects sought in this case is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.