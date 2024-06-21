Watch Now
Duane 'Keefe D' Davis tells court he can pay $750K bail for release ahead of Tupac murder trial

Steve Marcus/AP
FILE - Duane "Keffe D" Davis arrives in Clark County District Court, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused of murder in the killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas is seeking to be released to house arrest ahead of his murder trial in June 2024. A Nevada judge on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, set a Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, hearing on the request by Davis. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jun 21, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Duane Davis, the man held in Clark County on charges for the 1996 killing of rap legend Tupac Shakur, now has enough money to make bail.

Davis, also known as "Keefe D," informed the court on Thursday that he can now pay the $750,000 it will take to get him out of jail as he awaits trial in the murder case.

He's now scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 25 at 9 a.m. In that hearing, Judge Carli Kierny is expected to set the conditions for his release. Prosecutors may also ask to verify where the money came from.

Davis, who has pleaded not guilty, has been jailed in the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest in September.

In multiple interviews over the past three decades, Davis admits to being one of four people in a white Cadillac from which the shots that killed Tupac were fired. He's said it was his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who shot Shakur. Anderson was killed in a shooting in 1998.

Davis' trial is scheduled to begin in November.

