Prosecutors say "Keefe D" jailhouse calls raise concern for witnesses' safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more about what Duane "Keefe D" Davis told his son during a jailhouse call, which has prosecutors concerned.

Channel 13 obtained a recording of a phone call between Davis and his son following his arrest in Henderson last September for the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur. Davis is accused of orchestrating the plot to kill Shakur back in 1996 near the Las Vegas Strip.

The jailhouse call reveals Davis' son telling Davis that "a green light" has been given. Prosecutors say a "green light" in Davis' world means an authorization to kill, leading to concerns for witnesses.

However, Davis' lawyers say prosecutors are misinterpreting what they were saying, claiming the order was against Davis and his family.

Channel 13 also obtained a 2007 interview between Los Angeles police and Davis, in which he confesses about the plan to kill Tupac. It was under a "proffer agreement," which is a legal tool to get someone to confess without having to worry about being prosecuted.

The proffer agreement is expected to be a big part of the upcoming trial. Investigators say Davis's confession in recent interviews and his memoir have led to the arrest.

His bail has been set at $750,000, and he is due back in court on Feb. 20, 2024.