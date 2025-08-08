Detectives seek help identifying person of interest in severed pig's head delivery to Summerlin home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives are investigating a severed pig's head package that was delivered to a Summerlin residence last Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the suspicious package delivered to the 300 block of Spotted Dove Street.



Throughout their investigation, police observed a person of interest at a post office on July 28. Detectives need help identifying the man, who they describe as a white male wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the individual depicted in the pictures is encouraged to contact LVMPD Summerlin Patrol Detectives at (702) 828- 9471, or email at s9319i@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.