CSN classes still set for Friday as LVMPD investigates officer-involved shooting at Charleston campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning.

Details are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that it happened in the 6300 block of W Charleston Boulevard.

Officials with the College of Southern Nevada confirmed the incident happened on the West Charleston Campus.

We reached out to a spokesperson and learned Friday classes will continue as normal, but access to some parking lots will be restricted as authorities investigate.

No officers were injured during this incident, police said.

Traffic will be shut down on Torrey Pines Drive from Del Rey Avenue to Oakey Boulevard, according to LVMPD, and students may have to find an alternate route to park at Bonanza High School.

This is a developing report.