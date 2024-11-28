Coroner's Office identifies victim in deadly road rage shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of the deadly road rage shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday.

Officials said 50-year-old Michael Wilmont, an Uber driver, was shot and killed outside the Palazzo on Monday afternoon.

The suspect has since been placed in custody, and Metro police have submitted the investigation to the District Attorney's Office for a self-defense review.

Monday's shooting marked the first of two road rage incidents we have reported on so far this week. Tuesday night, Metro police responded to yet another road rage report in the west valley where two vehicle occupants claimed they were shot at. This one did not result in any fatalities though.

With these incidents happening so close to one another, you likely have some questions as to why they happened. Channel 13's Joe Moeller went to Las Vegas Metro to ask and they said yes — there has been an increase in road rage-related calls in Las Vegas.

Road construction is playing a part in the rise in road rage incidents that Metro said they've responded to, some of which are turning deadly like Monday's shooting. And right now, roadways on and around the Strip are undergoing the dismantling of the F1 racetrack in an already heavy stretch of traffic.

"There is a lot of road construction in the Valley right now, we are starting to see an increase slightly in these road rage incident types of shootings, couple of murders," said Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

So what is being done?

Metro police have already said they're continuing to investigate the incident and, as mentioned above, it has been submitted to the DA for a self-defense review.

But state lawmakers appear to be working on a solution as well. Earlier this month, Senate Bill 37 was prefiled that would prohibit people from engaging in road rage. Should this become law, violators would face misdemeanor charges.

As for the incident on the Strip, Metro encourages any additional witnesses to come forward to the LVMPD Homicide Unit or Crimestoppers Nevada.

