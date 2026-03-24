Charter school assistant principal accused of assaulting student makes first court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The assistant principal accused of assaulting a student made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Pernell Graham is facing 15 total sex-crime-related charges, including two counts of lewdness with someone under the age of 14 and a count of battery by strangulation with the intent to commit sexual assault.

During his appearance in court, the prosecution alleged that Graham used his position of authority over the victim, saying he was her teacher and flag football coach.

The victim reportedly described several acts of abuse that spanned a period of three years, beginning when she was 14.

The victim reportedly told police that during the first incident of abuse, Graham forced her to take shots of alcohol before he abused her and then threatened her if she ever told anyone.

While Graham has no prior criminal history, given the nature of the charges, Judge Suzan Baucum set bail at $350,000. Graham was also ordered to undergo high-level electronic monitoring and he would have no contact with minors and stay away from all school properties.

Graham's next court appearance is set for March 26 at 8:30 a.m.

WATCH the full hearing here: